Nine children and parents displaced after fire destroys home

The Bont family children play together in a hotel room after losing their home in a fire (FOX5).

Decades of a valley family’s memories were lost in a fire on Saturday, two days after Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the Bont family sat down to enjoy a nice meal and their family for the holiday, but by Saturday night she was cleaning up what became her new home; a hotel room she shared with her mother and five children. Across the hall, her sister Amanda, and her 4 children also settled in.

“it doesn’t even seem real to me,” Amanda said.

The fire displaced the two sisters, a total of 9 children, and their elderly mother who just fought colon cancer as well and is currently using oxygen tanks to breathe.

On the floor outside the home, there are signs of children; school bags, toys, and coloring books, all burned up. The house itself is still standing, but inside the home are gaping holes in the walls and insulation all over the floors.

While many families in the valley spent their weekend enjoying leftover food, the Bont family ran from the raging flames.

“Trying to get my mom out, she’s on oxygen, it was scary trying to get the tanks out,” Emily said. “I didn’t know what to do, I was scared. I don’t even know how to explain it I just have to thank God that my kids, my sister her kids, my mom, we’re safe.”

The family didn’t own the home and didn’t have homeowners insurance, but they did have renters insurance. They are working on a claim, but in between that there is an immediate need for the family including clothes, especially for the kids who ran out of the house with only the clothes on their backs.

If you’re interested in helping this family, you can do so by donating to their GoFundMe page.

