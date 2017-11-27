Power restored to 1,900 people in Las Vegas

The USS Fitzgerald, a Navy destroyer that was damaged in June after a deadly collision with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan, suffered two punctures to its hull on Sunday while being loaded onto a transport ship destined for the US, according to the service.More >
The USS Fitzgerald, a Navy destroyer that was damaged in June after a deadly collision with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan, suffered two punctures to its hull on Sunday while being loaded onto a transport ship destined for the US, according to the service.More >
That meeting 14 years ago began an odyssey that eventually found me on the periphery of a political battle in Tennessee, one of the nation’s most conservative states.More >
That meeting 14 years ago began an odyssey that eventually found me on the periphery of a political battle in Tennessee, one of the nation’s most conservative states.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
If you've ever taken a ride in an Uber, sometimes spark up a conversation with the driver, one thing I like to ask is, what is your worst experience?More >
If you've ever taken a ride in an Uber, sometimes spark up a conversation with the driver, one thing I like to ask is, what is your worst experience?More >
A dog suffered serious injuries after being caught in a leg trap near a popular trail, according to a witness who was hiking near the area.More >
A dog suffered serious injuries after being caught in a leg trap near a popular trail, according to a witness who was hiking near the area.More >
A man from Ireland inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday, according to a Metro arrest report.More >
A man from Ireland inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday, according to a Metro arrest report.More >
Nearly 1,900 NV Energy customers were briefly without power in Las Vegas on Monday.More >
Nearly 1,900 NV Energy customers were briefly without power in Las Vegas on Monday.More >
A Las Vegas judge issued a warrant for boxer Adrien Broner in connection with a battery case on the Strip.More >
A Las Vegas judge issued a warrant for boxer Adrien Broner in connection with a battery case on the Strip.More >
Las Vegas is living up to the name "Sin City." Wallethub found Las Vegas was the most sinful city in America with North Las Vegas and Henderson trailing close behind.More >
Las Vegas is living up to the name "Sin City." Wallethub found Las Vegas was the most sinful city in America with North Las Vegas and Henderson trailing close behind.More >
Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle are engaged, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.More >
Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle are engaged, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.More >