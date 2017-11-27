Power restored to 1,900 people in Las Vegas

Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

Nearly 1,900 NV Energy customers were briefly without power in Las Vegas on Monday.

An outage impacting more than 1,200 people was reported just after 1 p.m. in the area of Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

The cause of the outage was listed as the windstorm.

More than 130 customers were without power near Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard.

NV Energy reported 529 people in the area of Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.

Both outages were attributed to equipment.

Power was restored on Monday.

