Nearly 1,900 without power in Las Vegas

Nearly 1,900 NV Energy customers were without power in Las Vegas on Monday.

An outage impacting more than 1,200 people was reported just after 1 p.m. in the area of Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

The cause of the outage was listed as the windstorm.

Power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

More than 130 customers were without power near Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard. It is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.

NV Energy reported 529 people in the area of Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road. It is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

Both outages were attributed to equipment.

