Nearly 1,900 without power in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nearly 1,900 without power in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5) Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Nearly 1,900 NV Energy customers were without power in Las Vegas on Monday. 

An outage impacting more than 1,200 people was reported just after 1 p.m. in the area of Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. 

The cause of the outage was listed as the windstorm. 

Power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. 

More than 130 customers were without power near Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard. It is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m. 

NV Energy reported 529 people in the area of Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road. It is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

Both outages were attributed to equipment. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.