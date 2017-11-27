Metro searching for missing endangered woman

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a missing endangered woman.

Cheryl Cavanaugh, 49, was last seen on Saturday in the area of Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95.

Police described her as a white woman, standing 5'2" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black exercise pants.

Her daughter told FOX5 she suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Metro's Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.