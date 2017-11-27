Metro searching for missing endangered woman - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro searching for missing endangered woman

Posted: Updated:
Cheryl Cavanaugh (LVMPD) Cheryl Cavanaugh (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a missing endangered woman. 

Cheryl Cavanaugh, 49, was last seen on Saturday in the area of Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95. 

Police described her as a white woman, standing 5'2" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black exercise pants. 

Her daughter told FOX5 she suffers from dementia. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Metro's Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.