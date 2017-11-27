Las Vegas Lights FC to play matches against major league teams - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Lights FC to play matches against major league teams

The logo for the Las Vegas Lights FC. (Lights FC) The logo for the Las Vegas Lights FC. (Lights FC)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The inaugural Las Vegas Lights FC matches will feature major league soccer opponents. 

The first three games at Cashman Field in February will feature major league teams for the inaugural spring training. It will feature showdowns with three visiting teams as the Lights prepare for the first season of the United Soccer League in March 2018.  

The soccer spring training schedule is as follows: 

  • Feb. 10, 8 p.m. - Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Montreal Impact
  • Feb. 17, 8 p.m. - Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Feb. 24, 8 p.m. - Las Vegas Lights FC vs. D.C. United 

Tickets for the spring training matches are included in all Las Vegas Lights FC season ticket packages. For groups of 10 or more, single-game tickets for spring training are available starting at $18 per ticket. Purchases can be made by calling 702-728-GOAL. 

Information on season tickets is available online

