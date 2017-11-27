Las Vegas Lights FC to play matches against major league teams

The inaugural Las Vegas Lights FC matches will feature major league soccer opponents.

The first three games at Cashman Field in February will feature major league teams for the inaugural spring training. It will feature showdowns with three visiting teams as the Lights prepare for the first season of the United Soccer League in March 2018.

The soccer spring training schedule is as follows:

Feb. 10, 8 p.m. - Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Montreal Impact

Feb. 17, 8 p.m. - Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Feb. 24, 8 p.m. - Las Vegas Lights FC vs. D.C. United

Tickets for the spring training matches are included in all Las Vegas Lights FC season ticket packages. For groups of 10 or more, single-game tickets for spring training are available starting at $18 per ticket. Purchases can be made by calling 702-728-GOAL.

Information on season tickets is available online.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.