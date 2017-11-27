Warrant issued for Boxer Adrien Broner in Las Vegas

Adrien Broner is shown in a screenshot of a video obtained by TMZ. (Source: TMZ)

A Las Vegas judge issued a warrant for boxer Adrien Broner in connection with a battery case on the Strip.

The warrant was issued on Monday after Broner failed to appear for a hearing.

According to TMZ, Broner said it's a big misunderstanding. He said he did not know about the hearing and he would have shown up if he knew.

Court records showed the summons was issued in October but returned in November because it was "not deliverable as addressed."

TMZ said Broner is trying to clear things up, but until that happens, the warrant is still active.

Broner, a four-time world champion boxer, was caught on camera shoving a woman and knocking out a man after he "snapped" while taking pictures with fans on the Strip.

Las Vegas Metro police said Broner was cited for battery. It is a citation that could lead up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.