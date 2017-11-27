Report: Las Vegas named America's most sinful city

Las Vegas is living up to the name "Sin City." Wallethub found Las Vegas was the most sinful city in America with North Las Vegas and Henderson trailing close behind.

Wallethub compared more than 180 cities in the United States for anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

Las Vegas ranked number one for vanity, third for greed, and ninth for laziness. The study also found that Las Vegas has the most adult entertainment establishments per capita and most tanning salons per capita.

North Las Vegas ranked as the fifth most sinful city and Henderson ranked as the sixth most sinful city.

The other cities that rounded off the top five were Orlando, Miami, and St. Louis. The least sinful city was South Burlington, Vermont.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.