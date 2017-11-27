Clark County issues air quality advisory

An air quality advisory was issued in Clark County for the Fourth of July holiday. (File/FOX5)

An air quality advisory was issued in Clark County Monday because of dust.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality said there might be elevated levels of blowing dust because of high winds.

People with respiratory diseases, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from the particles in the air.

The department also recommends keeping windows and doors closed, running the air conditioner in the home and in cars, changing air filters, if it is dirty, driving slowly on unpaved roads, and ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside of the Las Vegas Valley.

To report excessive amounts of blowing dust from constructions sites, vacant lots or facilities call, 702-385-3878.

Officials regularly post updates on conditions online.

