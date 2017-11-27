Officials alert Nevada residents about flood-damaged cars - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials alert Nevada residents about flood-damaged cars

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Insurance officials in Nevada are warning potential used-car buyers to be on the lookout for flood-damaged vehicles.

The state's Division of Insurance says vehicles that were damaged during widespread flooding in Texas and Florida earlier this year may be making their way into Nevada.

Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson says consumers should be "extremely careful." She says flood-damaged vehicles are prone to failure and buyers may not be able to get them insured.

The Division of Insurance is urging consumers to use websites to check the history and condition of the vehicle they are interested in buying.

Authorities in Texas in September said as many as a million vehicles flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

Flood-damaged vehicles usually have evidence of water and grit inside and in the engine compartment.

