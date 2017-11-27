Average gas price in Las Vegas down in Thanksgiving week

An undated pictures of a driver preparing to fill his vehicle's gas tank. (File/FOX5)

Gasoline prices in the Las Vegas area have gone down in the past week.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area has decreased 7 cents in the past week, to an average of $2.66. That's according to a survey of 649 gas outlets.

Gas prices in Las Vegas Sunday were almost 25 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and about 1 cent more than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says gas prices "took a breather heading into Thanksgiving," but may rebound soon as nations of OPEC and a group of other important oil producers will meet in Vienna this week.

The national average fell almost 4 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.49.

