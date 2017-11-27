Man suspected of stealing 30 beers arrested in medical call

Law enforcement authorities in Pahrump say a man suspected of stealing 30 cans of beer in an armed robbery has been found by sheriff's deputies responding to a call for medical assistance.

The Nye County sheriff's office says 26-year-old Pahrump resident Daniel Weldon was found Sunday with a self-inflicted pellet-gun wound. The day before, deputies had responded to an armed robbery call at a convenience store.

The sheriff's office says Weldon was found wearing the boots the robbery suspect was reported to have worn. Authorities say Weldon also had 26 beers in a backpack that he allowed deputies to search.

Weldon was transported to a Las Vegas hospital and later taken to the Nye County Detention Center. He faces charges including armed robbery.

Records do not list an attorney who could comment on Weldon's behalf.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.