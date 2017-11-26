1 October survivors celebrate Thanksgiving together

Dozens of 1 October shooting survivors packed into the Henderson Convention Center on Saturday, for an opportunity to celebrate the first major holiday since the shooting and meet others who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival. (FOX5)

Dozens of 1 October shooting survivors packed into the Henderson Convention Center on Saturday, for an opportunity to celebrate the first major holiday since the shooting and meet others who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

"I think a celebration of being together, versus sitting at home and wondering how you're going to get through it, is a better place to get," one of the organizers, Shawna Bartlett, said. "We had a great response, so it's pretty amazing. We just wanted to be together for the holidays."

Many of the dinner guests were strangers before the shooting and met in person for the first time at the dinner, but they said they already felt like family.

"There is that instant connection," one survivor at the dinner said. "To finally meet them face-to-face, it feels like we've known each other forever."

The group spent the evening giving thanks just for the ability to celebrate together.

"I'm very thankful that I'm here, and I'm very thankful I'm able to celebrate with however many people are going to be here tonight," Bartlett said.

Fifty-eight people were killed and 546 were injured in the shooting near Mandalay Bay Resort on October 1, according to Metro Police.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.