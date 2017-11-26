Wildland firefighters wanted in southern Nevada

Wildland firefighters are wanted in southern Nevada, according to a release from the Bureau of Land Management.

An open house has been scheduled for Dec. 6 for anyone interested in wildland firefighting to "help potential job candidates navigate the hiring process." It is set to be held at the CSN Main Campus Fire Station at 6375 West Charleston, Room 101 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A variety of wildland firefighters from various agencies will be on hand to answer questions.

The application period for seasonal fire hiring starts Nov. 28 and runs through March 28, 2018, with applications submitted before Jan. 9 getting "early consideration," the Bureau said.

Positions are available for firefighters assigned to engines, hand crews or helicopters. Other openings include dispatchers, materials handler and administrative support. Base hourly pay ranges from $11.61 to $20.69 per hour, according to the release.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, age 18 or older, have a valid passport or birth certificate and a valid driver's license and must pass a work capacity test (pack test) on the first day. Those hired will be paid for fire school and will then be seasonally employed from April through Oct.

The open house is hosted by the Bureau of Land Management, Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service.

Previous firefighting experience is not required for entry level positions.

