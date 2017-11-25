Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Southern Nevada

Southern Nevada small businesses get recognition on Small Business Saturday.

A number of events are scheduled throughout the Valley to help celebrate the importance of local companies.

Henderson's Water Street District Business Association will hold its annual event celebrating small businesses in the area.

American Express created Small Business Saturday in 2010 to assist local companies in attracting additional customers during the holiday shopping season.

Small, independent operations are celebrated the first Saturday after Thanksgiving annually. As the event helps shine a light on those stores and restaurants within the local community.

The Water Street District is hosting a vendor market that will feature promotions, food, and crafts at the Henderson Events Plaza, located at 220 S. Water Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus kicked off the day by making a proclamation at the Boulevard Mall honoring Small Business Saturday.

The Container Park in downtown Las Vegas is home to over 15 small businesses. It is also scheduled to take part in Small Business Saturday with discounts, bonuses and even a visit with Santa Claus starting at 12 p.m.

Stay with FOX5 for further continued updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.