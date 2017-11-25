Valley boy asks for donations to homeless instead of Christmas presents

Unlike most 6-year-olds, Ace Holt doesn't want Christmas presents, he wants to help the homeless. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

While thousands of people spent their Black Friday bargain-hunting at valley shops, 6-year-old Ace Holt spent his day after Thanksgiving inside the Guardian Elite Medical Services headquarters putting together toiletry kits.

Holt told his mom, Eva, that instead of getting presents for Christmas, he instead wants donations for the homeless. He's using that money to put together bags of toiletries that include toothpaste, soap, and other essentials.

"It is definitely surprising that this came out of my 6-year-old's mouth," Eva said.

"We're trying to make his dream come true by putting money into his GoFundMe page to collect donations so we can put together his blessings bags which have basic necessities for the homeless," Samuel Scheller, CEO of Guardian Elite Medical Services said. The ambulance company is helping Ace collect items and deliver them to people in need.

If you would like to donate, you can do that through Ace's Gofundme page.

