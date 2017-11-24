Registration for Las Vegas Lights tryouts closes, team searches for coaching staff

The Las Vegas lights are looking for people to be a part of the coaching staff.

After an "extraordinary" local response, registration for tryouts for the Las Vegas Lights FC has closed, but there is still a chance to be a part of the team.

More than 700 players registered to try out for Coach Jose Luis Sanchez Sola and his staff. Registration closed just one-week after it was announced.

The tryouts will take place on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at the Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex on 7901 West Washington Avenue. The event will be open to the public.

Anyone who was unable to register for the tryouts can still apply to be a part of the team. The soccer club said it is searching for coaching staff. Anyone interested can send an email to the club for more information.

