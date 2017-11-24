Motor Trend International Auto Show takes over Las Vegas Convention Center

The Motor Trend International Auto Show is in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

The Motor Trend International Auto Show is taking over the Las Vegas Convention Center until Nov. 26.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. At the event there are more than 350 cars from more than 20 different manufacturers. Attendees can also test drive some of the cars.

Admission is $10 for anyone 13 and over, kids under 12 get in free.

Seniors and Military personnel, are just $8, but the military must show ID.

E-tickets are available at AutoShowLV.com, and if you get them online, tickets are $1 off regular admission price.

This is the 20th year the Motor Trend International Car Show has come to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.