Henderson home sustains $100K worth of damage during Thanksgiving fire

A fire caused $100,000 worth of damage to a Henderson home on Thanksgiving, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 10:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Borthwick Avenue, near Anthem Parkway and Democracy Drive.

Arriving crews reported smoke coming from the two-story home. Firefighters contained the blaze to the kitchen with heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire was discovered when the homeowners arrived and found the home filled with smoke.

No injuries were reported, the department said. Two adults, two children, a dog and guinea pig were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

