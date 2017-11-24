Boy seriously injured after being struck by car in Henderson

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a car Friday afternoon, according to Henderson police.

Police responded to the incident at 2:17 p.m. in the 1900 block of Silver Springs Parkway, near Green Valley Parkway and Warm Springs Road.

The boy was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a small car, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center with serious head injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

It was not immediately known if speed or alcohol were factors, police said.

The area will be closed for the duration of the investigation, police said.

