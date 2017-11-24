Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges offer challenges for people with disabilities

People on the Strip have been having issues with four different pedestrian bridges under construction. (FOX5)

The bridges are 23 years old and in need of a makeover. Renovations worried some people about ADA complaints.

NDOT staff said it has been excited about this $30 million project and has plans to get it done by the end of the year. An NDOT spokesperson said to make it easier on everyone, they're fixing bridges one at a time at slower times of the year.

On Wednesday only one bridge was spotted in the area without issues.

"My mother-in-law has some mobility challenges. So she is in a mobility scooter (during her trip in Las Vegas) to get around a little bit easier, tourist Chrissy Kresser said. The bridge issues forced her family to have to carry the scooter.

The signs weren't much help and MGM Resort's elevator was broken too.

"It was really challenging for us to figure out what to do. I think we went in circles for 30 minutes," Kresser said.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said these bridges are so old they cant find replacement parts anymore and they're fixing one at a time.

"We have completed upgrades to three of the four bridges at this time," NDOT spokesperson Tony Illia said.

But that's wasn't true.

One bridge has no elevators, another bridge shut down its escalators, and a third was closed completely, meaning people can't even go the long way around.

Kresser said her mother-in-law wasn't happy. "I think she's felt bad the entire time," Kresser said.

