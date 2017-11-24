Two vehicles strike and kill pedestrian near Las Vegas Strip before leaving

A pedestrian was killed in an hit and run at Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run involving several cars at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metro police.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Citing evidence and witness statements, police said the man was crossing Sahara outside of a crosswalk and against the pedestrian crossing signal when a dark-colored pickup truck hit him. He was then struck by a white four-door hatchback or station wagon.

The man, who police described as homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the vehicles stopped at the scene of the crash, police said.

Sahara Avenue was closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and Paradise Road during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Metro's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

