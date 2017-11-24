Cars flee in hit and run, pedestrian dies on Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard

A pedestrian was killed in an hit and run at Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run involving several cars at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called to the scene at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. A man was crossing Sahara outside of a crosswalk when "it appeared that" several cars hit him and all fled the scene, Metro said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near the Bonanza Gift Shop and SLS Las Vegas.

Sahara Avenue was closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and Paradise Road during the investigation. Metro said the man was homeless and was hit in the eastbound lane of Sahara. Multiple witnesses gave a variety of reports to police.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.