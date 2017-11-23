Family of 6 displaced, cat dies in house fire near Lamb Boulevard and Washington Avenue

A fire damaged a home in northeast Las Vegas, displacing a family of six and killing a cat, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. (LVFR)

Firefighters responded to a house on fire on Smokey Glen Circle near Washington Avenue and Lamb Boulevard at 12:55 p.m. Thursday when someone called 911 saying they saw smoke there. Everyone was out of the house when firefighters arrived, LVFR said.

The fire started in a bedroom and gutted it. The rest of the home had little or no smoke damage the fire department said. Total damage was estimated at $15,000.

Fire investigators said they believe the fire started on a mattress in the bedroom and careless smoking could not be ruled out.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting three adults and three children displaced by the fire as well as two dogs and two cats who survived. One of the living there was checked for possible smoke inhalation by fire paramedics and was released on scene. There were no reported injuries.

