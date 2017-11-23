Catholic Charities serves more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in Las Vegas

The Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada kept busy Thanksgiving serving more than 1,000 hot meals to the less fortunate. (FOX5)

The Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada kept busy Thanksgiving serving more than 1,000 hot meals to the less fortunate.

“It’s heartwarming and heart breaking to see so many in need,” Deacon Tom Roberts, with the nonprofit said.

According to the organization’s executive chef Jun Lao, the non-profit prepared more than 750 pounds of oven-roasted turkey, 30 gallons of turkey gravy and 500 pounds of Yukon Potatoes among other menu items.

“They make sure you’re well fed,” 15-year-old client Alyssa Milligan said. “You don’t have to worry about that.”

Alyssa and her family said they were especially grateful for the support they’ve received from the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada during a difficult transition year.

“We’ve had better days and we’ve had worse,” Alyssa’s mom Adrienna Milligan said.

The Milligan’s moved to Las Vegas from Rockford Illinois in Feb., after Adrienna transferred here for her job. They’ve been living in the family car until they save enough money for an apartment.

“[My husband] has a little bit of a background and my credit is not great, so it’s hard,” Milligan said.

Through hardship, the Milligan’s said they have a lot to be thankful for.

“I’m thankful for my kids, my husband ... the fact that we’re all staying up beat," she said.

On top of serving more than 1,000 people hot Thanksgiving Day meals, the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada also gave away more than 3,500 turkeys.

This is the 52nd consecutive Thanksgiving that the organization has put on for the less fortunate. It was financed by community donations and dedicated volunteers.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.