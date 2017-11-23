Las Vegas dispensaries gear up for 'Green Friday' holiday sales

This time tomorrow -- shoppers will be lined up, camped out. and ready to shop for some Black Friday deals.

But tonight valley dispensaries are getting ready for their own selling celebration. A day they've dubbed 'Green Friday.'

"We expect Black Friday to be really busy, we're really excited," said Thrive Cannabis Marketplace public relations coordinator Stephanie Pilecki.

For the first time in the Nevada history, cannabis shops will be offering their own recreational Black Friday bargains.

"Half ounces for $99 sales with purple alien, blue alien and other popular strains," Pilecki said. "We're expecting a line for the blowout sales we have starting at midnight."

It's an exciting time for the dispensaries which have spent weeks preparing for what they expect to be one of the busiest days of the year.

"All of the employees are really feeling the energy and the excitement of the showroom," Pilecki added.

"We try to estimate how many customers will come through and the amount of product we're going to be selling so we've been stocking up on some product, making sure that we're able to have for the market coming at the time but like with all Black Friday sales things are going to be limited supply," Pilecki said.

While the supply may not last, workers are hoping Friday's sales help the excitement about Nevada's newest industry continue.

"It's a huge opportunity not just for Thrive but for the cannabis industry as a whole to normalize what we're trying to do which is normalize the industry," Pilecki said.

