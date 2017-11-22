Man from Ireland charged with inappropriately touching 12-year-old on Las Vegas Strip

A man from Ireland inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday, according to a Metro arrest report.

Dean McNally is charged with lewdness with a child under 14 years after a father claimed McNally grabbed his daughter's buttocks in front of the MGM Resort at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Police said the father confronted McNally, who then walked across the street to New York New York. The father called police, then told security who called Metro and detained McNally until he arrived.

The girl gave police a description of McNally and said her father's report of the crime was accurate. She said after McNally pinched her buttocks, he made eye contact with her and smiled, the report said.

McNally was identified with an Ireland driver's license. He told police what the father told them wasn't true and that he was just walking with his friend, the report said.

