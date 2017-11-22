Family searches for missing Las Vegas woman day before Thanksgiving

Mistrell Dillahunty, 29, has been missing since Saturday, her family said.

Instead of preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday, Debbie Bayless said she was searching frantically for her 29-year-old daughter, Mistrell Dillahunty.

“She just wouldn’t do us like this,” Bayless said. “It’s not like her.”

Bayless said she had not heard from her daughter for four days.

According to Metro police, Dillahunty was last seen on surveillance video around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

“We were there to visit,” Bayless said. “We did a little shopping, went to the restaurants and even did a little gambling.”

Bayless said at some point in the evening, she met a young man from Atlanta that she ultimately introduced her daughter to.

According to Bayless, the pair hit it off and hung out at a hotel bar until 3:30 a.m. then went to the Westin together where the man was staying. Dillahunty was last seen at the Westin Sunday morning, according to police. Her car was located at the Cosmopolitan.

“We just love her so much,” Bayless said. “We just want her back home.”

Bayless said she’s spoken with the man Misty was last seen with and that the man is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information on Misty’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Metro police at 702-828-3111.

