How to avoid stress and drama this Thanksgiving

For many, Thanksgiving means lots of quality time around the table with family, and for the most part, that's great. However, there’s often that moment when a family member brings up politics or religion and things get heated.

“You don't talk politics, obviously. That's the big one,” Las Vegas local Charmaine Clark said.

“Everybody's got an opinion and I don't need to convince anyone of how I feel or think and everybody's entitled to how they feel and think as well,” Las Vegas local Tony Calvert said.

“Actually, this year our family decided to take the really less stressful route and we're just going to a buffet at the casino,” Clark said

According to Psych Central, these tips will help reduce stress and drama over the holiday:

Know hot button issues for your guests Be aware of relationship issues Embrace traditions, but don’t stress over them Be prepared with conversation starters Find alone time before and after Advance prep as much as possible Provide dietary options Be prepared for extra guests Remove pet stress Eat Out!

