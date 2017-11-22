How to avoid stress and drama this Thanksgiving - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

How to avoid stress and drama this Thanksgiving

Posted:
Written by Kathleen Jacob
(AP Image) (AP Image)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

For many, Thanksgiving means lots of quality time around the table with family, and for the most part, that's great. However, there’s often that moment when a family member brings up politics or religion and things get heated.

“You don't talk politics, obviously. That's the big one,” Las Vegas local Charmaine Clark said.

“Everybody's got an opinion and I don't need to convince anyone of how I feel or think and everybody's entitled to how they feel and think as well,” Las Vegas local Tony Calvert said.

“Actually, this year our family decided to take the really less stressful route and we're just going to a buffet at the casino,” Clark said

According to Psych Central, these tips will help reduce stress and drama over the holiday:

  1. Know hot button issues for your guests
  2. Be aware of relationship issues
  3. Embrace traditions, but don’t stress over them
  4. Be prepared with conversation starters
  5. Find alone time before and after
  6. Advance prep as much as possible
  7. Provide dietary options
  8. Be prepared for extra guests
  9. Remove pet stress
  10. Eat Out!

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

