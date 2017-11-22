Henderson Petland facing over $12K in fines for puppy overcrowding, other citations

Henderson animal control officers discovered multiple violations at a Petland on Marks Street resulting in criminal citations totaling about $13,000.

During a biannual inspection on Nov. 1 at the Petland, located at 510 Marks Street, animal control officers cited the business for numerous violations including 15 counts of keeping puppies in overcrowded enclosures, police said.

Officials said 15 of the 39 puppies being housed at the business were in overcrowded enclosures.

The company was also cited for having a sick dog in the general population.

Officers handed out two other charges regarding not keeping medical records for animals on file.

There were enough violations that officers could have probably closed the business, but the goal was to help with the learning process of what needs to be done to keep establishments like this one operating, Henderson police said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.