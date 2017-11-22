Raiders assist families during Thanksgiving holiday

Screenshot of Raiders teammates passing out Thanksgiving Day meals to families in Oakland. (Courtesy: Raiders)

The Oakland Raiders were coming off a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots while in Mexico City but that did not stop the team from stepping up during Thanksgiving week.

The offensive line welcomed families to the team's practice facility in Alameda, California, upon their return to the Oakland area.

Over 200 turkeys with all the fixings were passed out to individuals and families to help them prepare meals for Thanksgiving.

The Raiders players purchased the items and were on hand to deliver them for the holiday.

Community partners for the event included the Boys and Girls Club, East Oakland Youth Development Center, the U.S. Coast Guard and others.

