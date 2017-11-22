Catholic Charities prepares for Thanksgiving feast

Preparations are underway at Catholic Charities for its annual Thanksgiving meal. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

The Thanksgiving dinner prep work has started in the kitchen over at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

On Thursday, upwards of 1,000 homeless and less fortunate will stop by for a warm meal starting at 10 a.m.

The menu includes a traditional meal with all the fixings.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Executive Chef Jun Lao and his staff of 20 will prepare:

750 pounds of oven-roasted turkey

30 gallons of turkey gravy

500 pounds of Yukon potatoes

300 pounds of fresh green beans

400 pounds of stuffing

20 gallons of cranberry sauce

1,000 dinner rolls with butter’

1,000 mini pumpkin pies

This is the 52nd consecutive Thanksgiving that Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has opened its doors to the community.

The Thanksgiving meal is made possible thanks to community donations and dedicated volunteers.

