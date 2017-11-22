Man suffers burns in Las Vegas house fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man suffers burns in Las Vegas house fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

An early morning house fire in Las Vegas has sent one man to the hospital.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says the unidentified man suffered a burn injury in Wednesday's fire at the single-family home on Bluecrest Road near I-515 east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Buchanan says firefighters responded to the blaze at about 12:27 a.m. and had it under control in less than 15 minutes.

The man was transported to University Medical Center where his condition is not known. One other person has been displaced but wasn't hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

