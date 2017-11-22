Report: Las Vegas ranks as 9th worst place to retire

Las Vegas ranked as the ninth worst metro area to retire, according to a report by Bankrate.

The study reviewed 50 of the largest metro areas in the country based on several factors including weather, cost, crime health care, senior well-being, taxes, friend factor, culture and public transportation.

Las Vegas received good scores for weather and low taxes but didn't score well on healthcare quality and affordability, crime and public transportation.

The study found that the best metro area in the country to retire in is Pittsburgh. Although the city scored low for weather. It hit the jackpot with its low crime rate, cost of living, and high friend factor.

The other cities that secured the top five spots included Boston, Los Angles, Denver, and Providence. The cities that received the lowest scores securing the worst cities to live in were Riverside, Memphis, Louisville, Buffalo, and Indianapolis.

