Metro creates plan to reduce holiday crime in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas Metro police have a plan to reduce crime during the busy holiday shopping season. 

On Tuesday, Capt. Laz Chavez and Lt. Rick Given discussed an initiative to reduce crime from Nov. 20 through Dec. 30 across the Valley. 

Metro is partnering with Henderson police, North Las Vegas police and various security managers throughout the area to prevent crimes or problems that arise in retail areas. 

Officers will be available to respond to retail areas with large crowds that may need a police presence on busy days such as Black Friday and Christmas weekend. 

People should expect to see additional uniformed officers in commercial areas. Plan clothes officers and detectives will also be on properties to assist with investigations. 

