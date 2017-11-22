Grubhub: Popular Thanksgiving eats

While Thanksgiving is normally all about the turkey and the fixings it appears other items still make the list as far as cravings over the holiday.

Grubhub, a leading food delivery service, released its data on the most popular food orders on Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day.

Cheese pizza is ranked No. 1 nationally as the most ordered food the day before Thanksgiving - over 130 percent more popular than the average night.

In Las Vegas, orange chicken is the dish of choice. As this item is 343 percent more popular on Thanksgiving Eve.

Eggs cooked any style and pancakes are the two most ordered items on Thanksgiving Day overall, according to the study, with both seeing a 300 percent increase.

Here is the full list released by Grubhub:

Most popular Thanksgiving Eve food orders:

Las Vegas: orange chicken is 343% more popular

Nationally, cheese pizza is 132% more popular than the average night

Seattle: chicken chow mein is 590% more popular

San Francisco: dragon rolls are 575% more popular

Los Angeles: barbeque chicken is 390% more popular

San Diego: green curry is 272% more popular

Phoenix: orange chicken is 451% more popular

Houston: Margherita pizza is 271% more popular

Dallas: fettuccine alfredo is 496% more popular

Chicago: steak tacos are 422% more popular

Atlanta: pork egg rolls are 472% more popular

Boston: pork fried rice is 205% more popular

New York City: sausage pizza is 206% more popular

Miami: baklava (!) is 132% more popular

Most popular Thanksgiving Day orders:

eggs any style -- 304% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

pancakes -- 302% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

tandoori chicken -- 247% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

chicken biryani -- 245% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

french toast -- 243% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

bacon -- 207% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

bagel -- 203% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

chicken curry -- 190% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

garlic naan -- 136% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

cheesecake -- 127% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

