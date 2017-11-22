Grubhub: Popular Thanksgiving eats - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Grubhub: Popular Thanksgiving eats

While Thanksgiving is normally all about the turkey and the fixings it appears other items still make the list as far as cravings over the holiday.

Grubhub, a leading food delivery service, released its data on the most popular food orders on Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day.

Cheese pizza is ranked  No. 1 nationally as the most ordered food the day before Thanksgiving - over 130 percent more popular than the average night.

In Las Vegas, orange chicken is the dish of choice. As this item is 343 percent more popular on Thanksgiving Eve.

Eggs cooked any style and pancakes are the two most ordered items on Thanksgiving Day overall, according to the study, with both seeing a 300 percent increase. 

Here is the full list released by Grubhub:

Most popular Thanksgiving Eve food orders: 

  • Las Vegas: orange chicken is 343% more popular
  • Nationally, cheese pizza is 132% more popular than the average night
  • Seattle: chicken chow mein is 590% more popular
  • San Francisco: dragon rolls are 575% more popular
  • Los Angeles: barbeque chicken is 390% more popular
  • San Diego: green curry is 272% more popular
  • Phoenix: orange chicken is 451% more popular
  • Houston: Margherita pizza is 271% more popular
  • Dallas: fettuccine alfredo is 496% more popular 
  • Chicago: steak tacos are 422% more popular 
  • Atlanta: pork egg rolls are 472% more popular
  • Boston: pork fried rice is 205% more popular
  • New York City: sausage pizza is 206% more popular 
  • Miami: baklava (!) is 132% more popular

Most popular Thanksgiving Day orders: 

  • eggs any style -- 304% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving
  • pancakes -- 302% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving
  • tandoori chicken -- 247% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving
  • chicken biryani -- 245% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving
  • french toast -- 243% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving
  • bacon -- 207% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving
  • bagel -- 203% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving
  • chicken curry -- 190% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving
  • garlic naan -- 136% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving
  • cheesecake -- 127% more popularly ordered on Thanksgiving

