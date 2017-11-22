Thanksgiving cooking tips to avoid fires

The fire department is warning cooks of fire dangers ahead of Thanksgiving. (File)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is reminding the public to use caution while cooking for Thanksgiving to avoid any disasters.

The department said Thanksgiving is a time of year when serious fires occur. The National Fire Protection Association said on Thanksgiving day, three times the average number of cooking fires occur across the country.

Cooking fires are the leading cause of fires and fire-related injuries in Las Vegas and the United States. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said cooking fires are preventable.

The department said there are several things to keep in mind to prevent fires especially when frying turkeys:

Use approved fryers and make sure it can't tip over

Fry the turkey outdoors and never use a fryer indoors

Keep children and pets away from fryers

Follow instructions closely

Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry

Don't stuff the bird and forget to take out the bag of gizzards

Lower the turkey into hot oil slowly

Never leave the fryer unattended and use proper gloves

Splashing oil can cause a flash fire and serious burns

Outside cooking devices used at apartment complexes should be kept at least 10 feet away from any building

"Unattended cooking was by far the leading contributor in Thanksgiving-day fires," the department said.

Additionally, anyone cooking at home should make sure there is not a buildup of carbon monoxide in the home. The stove is a common source of carbon monoxide. The department recommends running vents in the kitchen and opening windows or doors in the kitchen at least once an hour to allow fresh air to circulate inside.

