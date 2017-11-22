Spectacular holiday events to check out in Las Vegas

It's the most wonderful time of the year indeed! Las Vegas welcomes the holiday season with dozens of events and attractions for the entire family to enjoy. So grab your coats and make new memories with the loved ones in your life. Check out the list below for festivities near you.

Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall hosts annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at Mystic Falls Park Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. Las Vegas first-responders will flip the switch to ignite the glittering Christmas tree lights. Visitors can enjoy this event and other attraction including an indoor atrium filled with garland streams, wreath-adorned lamposts and a glimpse inside Santa's workshop filled with busy toy-making elves through Jan. 1. The centerpiece of the attraction is a laser light show featuring classic holiday songs.

Downtown Container Park celebrates Santa's arrival while promoting small businesses on Nov. 25 starting at 11:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of deals and discounts to support home-grown businesses. Santa Claus sleds into Container Park on the recently launched downtown Las Vegas autonomous shuttle at 12 p.m. Families can also take advantage of fun photos with Jolly ole' Saint Nick until 5 p.m. More holiday fun and entertainment will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. until closing time.

"Holiday at The Park" rings in the season with a festive community tree-lighting event on Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy the festive Christmas lights and musical performances by The Mirage's headliner Matt Goss and the Las Vegas Academy Choir. Vegas Golden Knights emcee Mark Shunock will countdown the illumination of a magnificent 80-foot silver fir tree. Other fun and festive activities include an ice skating rink, meet-and-greet with Santa, shopping in a quaint holiday marketplace paired with tasty hot chocolate and other seasonal treats. Guests are invited to enjoy complimentary ice skating from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., and the first 500 children to arrive will receive a Santa hat to get the season of giving off to a good start. Complimentary parking will be available from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the New York-New York and Monte Carlo self-park garages for guests attending the event.

Springs Preserve kicks-off Christmas and holiday cheer with train rides to Santa's magical village and other festive activities including photos with Santa, holiday crafts, cookie decorating, holiday stories, a nutcracker display and more! The Springs Preserve Holiday Express experience is approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes. December 9 - 10, 16 - 23, first train departs at noon - final train departs at 6 p.m. $8 for members, $10 non-members. Free for ages 2 and under. Reservations are required. Visit SpringsPreserve.org for many more holiday events.

The greater Las Vegas Academy will host a festive community event featuring dozens of vendors, photos with Santa, snow fun with Elsa and Anna and food trucks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2. Visit the academy's Facebook page for updates. 6531 Annie Oakley Drive

Downtown Summerlin kicks off their holiday parade at 6 p.m. nightly on the following dates: Nov. 24, 25, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9 and nightly from Dec. 15-24. It offers a magical family-friendly spectacle of festive floats, toy soldiers, snowflake princesses and princes, nutcrackers, dancers, holiday music and snow! All shows are free and open to the general public. Family photo packages with Santa start at $24.99. Furry friends who want to get in on the fun can take photos with Santa Tuesdays through Dec. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Galleria at Sunset celebrates the arrival of Santa Claus with photo opportunities for kids and pets. Through December 24. Guests can call ahead to make an appointment and take advantage of the Santa Fast Pass which allows guests to skip the line, includes a $20 Shutterfly gift card, and three calls from Santa himself! Walkups are also welcome and are handled on a first-come-first-serve basis. The Santa Fast Pass is available November 11 to December 21; and walk-up only on December 22 to 24, when the set closes at 6 p.m. Cats and dogs can get in on the photo fun too on Tuesdays only.

FOX5 will continue to add events and attractions to this list. Send your event to 5newsdesk@fox5vegas.com to be included.

