Las Vegas animal shelters offer free pet adoptions during holida - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas animal shelters offer free pet adoptions during holiday weekend

Posted: Updated:
Animal shelters said they're offering free pet adoptions over the holiday weekend. Animal shelters said they're offering free pet adoptions over the holiday weekend.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Three animal shelters are offering free pet adoptions from Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26, according to Zappos.

Zappos.com said it is sponsoring the free adoptions of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, for approved adopters at Nevada SPCA, A Home 4 Spot and The Animal Foundation for the "Home for the Pawlidayz" event. 

Zappos for Good has sponsored over 18,000 pet adoptions to date and aims to reach the 25,000 mark with this year's 'Home for the Pawlidayz' campaign, the company said.

See where and when the free adoptions are offered below.                         

Nevada SPCA

4800 W. Dewey Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Contact: Sonja Wiker: (702) 271-7299

Hours: Fri/Sat 10-5 pm, Sun 10-1 pm

A Home 4 Spot

1200 S. 8th St     

Las Vegas, NV 89146 

Contact: Diana England (702) 239-7986   

Hours: Fri/Sat 10-2 p.m.

The Animal Foundation    

655 N. Mojave Rd

Las Vegas, NV, 89101    

Contact: Christopher Pietrafeso (702) 381-2770 

Fri/Sat/Sun 11-6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.