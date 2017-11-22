Las Vegas animal shelters offer free pet adoptions during holiday weekend

A 30-year-old Las Vegas man is suspected of killing of his 12-year-old daughter, and stabbing and beating of his 15-year-old son and his estranged wife, Metro Police said.More >
A 30-year-old man escaped from a local mental health facility and carjacked a victim Tuesday, according to Henderson police.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >
Two homes and one vehicle were impacted by gunfire in a west Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.More >
A woman stabbed her boyfriend to death at a home near Pecos Road and Bonanza Road Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
Las Vegas Wiccans said their religion is not about hexes nor devil worship.More >
A 3-year-old girl was killed and four of her family members were hurt in a serious crash involving a van and a semi-trailer on Sunday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are searching for two 'persons of interest' in connection with a Nov. 5 homicide.More >
