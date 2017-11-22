Las Vegas animal shelters offer free pet adoptions during holiday weekend

Three animal shelters are offering free pet adoptions from Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26, according to Zappos.

Zappos.com said it is sponsoring the free adoptions of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, for approved adopters at Nevada SPCA, A Home 4 Spot and The Animal Foundation for the "Home for the Pawlidayz" event.

Zappos for Good has sponsored over 18,000 pet adoptions to date and aims to reach the 25,000 mark with this year's 'Home for the Pawlidayz' campaign, the company said.

See where and when the free adoptions are offered below.

Nevada SPCA

4800 W. Dewey Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Contact: Sonja Wiker: (702) 271-7299

Hours: Fri/Sat 10-5 pm, Sun 10-1 pm

A Home 4 Spot

1200 S. 8th St

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Contact: Diana England (702) 239-7986

Hours: Fri/Sat 10-2 p.m.

The Animal Foundation

655 N. Mojave Rd

Las Vegas, NV, 89101

Contact: Christopher Pietrafeso (702) 381-2770

Fri/Sat/Sun 11-6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.