Clark Co. Commissioner denies Strip driving ban, still looks to open traffic

A Las Vegas Review Journal article claimed commissioner Chris Giunchigliani had floated the idea around to ban private cars from cruising down Las Vegas Boulevard between Mandalay Bay and the Stratosphere Hotel, but she denied that report.

Commissioner Giunchigliani said she doesn’t want private cars banned, instead she thinks there should be a review of the strip itself, to make sure first responders have proper access in case of emergencies like the 1 October shooting.

The Strip often gets busy with tourists in cars like Sergio Manzo.

“If they say ‘Hey we’re going to Las Vegas,’ you’re cruising down the Strip,” Manzo said. “Everybody cruises down the Strip."

Giunchigliani said that business is why she suggests that as groups continue studying what happened after 1 October, they should also review the Strip itself to make sure first responders have access. That means the Nevada Resort Association, Metro, fire and the ambulance companies.

She also said that because the RTC is moving forward with their study for transit, they should also look at connection on the Strip and safety access.

RTC responded to her suggestion.

“With regard to no vehicles on the Strip, it would be up to Clark County as the local jurisdiction to make that decision. We are always supportive of ideas that promote safety, improve mobility and enhance our visitor experience," a company spokesperson said.

