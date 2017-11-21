Metro police investigate suspicious package near Blue Diamond Cr - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro police investigate suspicious package near Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
Metro Police investigate a suspicious package near Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center in Las Vegas. Nov. 21, 2017 (Photo: Vince Shawl/Facebook)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police sent an armored detail to investigate a suspicious package that was dropped off at a mailing center near Blue Diamond Crossing Tuesday.

A customer dropped off the package at the business, located in the 4200 block of Blue Diamond Road, around 1 p.m.

A few minutes later, the store received information indicating something inside the package might be harmful, according to police.

An armored police detail investigated the package and determined it did not contain any harmful device and was not criminal in nature, authorities said.

During the investigation, no injuries were reported and the Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center was not affected.

