Metro police investigate suspicious package near Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center

Metro police sent an armored detail to investigate a suspicious package that was dropped off at a mailing center near Blue Diamond Crossing Tuesday.

A customer dropped off the package at the business, located in the 4200 block of Blue Diamond Road, around 1 p.m.

A few minutes later, the store received information indicating something inside the package might be harmful, according to police.

An armored police detail investigated the package and determined it did not contain any harmful device and was not criminal in nature, authorities said.

During the investigation, no injuries were reported and the Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center was not affected.

#NEW Metro PD's armored detail investigated a suspicious package near Blue Diamond Rd./Valley View Blvd. No bomb was found & the shopping center was not impacted, police said. Video by: Vince Shawl #FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/GTBNAaGQZK — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) November 22, 2017

