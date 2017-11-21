Police: We know who killed Moinee Wade and need your help to put them away

On Oct. 26, 2016, the body of Moinee Wade was found in West Las Vegas on Quartz Lane.

On Oct. 26, 2016, the body of Moinee Wade was found in West Las Vegas on Quartz Lane. She was shot and left to die on a sidewalk. Moinee was a sister, mother and friend. Moinee's three-year-old son Trent, said he doesn't know what happened to his mom, he just knows she's no longer here.

"Mommy is in heaven," Trent said pointing at a photo of his mom.

Moinee Wade was 28, and just about to graduate college with a criminal justice degree prior to her death. Moinee lived with her mom Mary Turner. Turner said the last time she saw her daughter, Moinee was getting into the car with her boyfriend, Jevon Hudson.

"I said, 'See you later, have a good time', and that was the last time I saw her," Turner said.

A few hours after Moinee left home, she was killed. When Moinee was found, she was wearing the same black body suit, boots and jacket that she wore when she left. Police said whoever murdered her shot her first in the stomach, then stood over her and shot her in the head.

Police said they began their investigation by retracing Moinee's steps that night, which included her hanging out with Jevon Hudson.

"[Jevon's] story was he and Moinee had gone to a strip club, and she got mad at him for talking to a guy. So they left and he pulled up to a stop light and she gets out of the car, and that's the last he saw of her," Barry Jensen said. Jensen was the first detective on the case, but has since retired. He said this case has stuck with him, and he wanted to talk about the investigation.

Jensen said police could not verify Hudson's story because his phone was turned off for about 12 hours after the murder.

In talking to Hudson, police discovered that he was married, and there were rumors that Moinee may have been pregnant.

"Yes, we did hear those rumors, but it was determined that she was not," detective Lora Cody said. "But it's just a strange thing for a woman to be shot in the stomach first."

Moinee's family said Moinee and Hudson were together for about two years, and they are adamant that she did not know he was married. Three months before her murder in July, Moinee paid for a trip to Hawaii for her and Jevon. While on that trip, Moinee began to get threatening text messages, and phone calls from Jevon Hudson's wife, Dori. Her family said that is how she found out Hudson was married. Moinee canceled the remainder of the trip and ended things with Hudson. The family said no one knows why on the night of Oct. 25, she got in his car.

"It was something," Mary Turner said. "I don't know what, but it was something that made her go."

Police said Hudson was the last person to see Moinee alive, and Hudson’s car also matched the description of a car seen leaving the scene.

“Several people reported seeing a gray or silver car making a U-turn in the area of Quartz lane after the shots were fired. That’s very curious to us.” Detective Cody said.

Police said they were also curious about Hudson’s job as a trash man for Republic Services.

“I think as a trash man, you drive around and see neighborhoods, and there are certain neighborhoods where you might think ‘If I needed to do something, this would be a good neighborhood to remember,'” Jensen said. “And I think Jevon remembered that neighborhood.”

When Moinee was found, her purse and phone were missing, and more than a year later, they have not been found.

“One of his coworkers told us Jevon was seen throwing away a phone in the back of a trash truck,” Cody said.

Hudson was brought in for questioning, and he was asked to take a lie detector test.

“The polygrapher said 'If you didn’t do this, you should take the test.' And Jevon said, ‘What if I did it?’ Then he refused to take the test,” Jensen said.

Hudson was arrested and charged for Moinee’s murder, but a few days later the charges were dropped by the district attorney’s office.

“This is one of those cases I think about daily. It’s unsolved but we know who did it. That’s the frustrating part,” Jensen said.

While frustrating, investigators said this cold case is getting new life. Investigators are currently retesting bullets from the murder and comparing them to evidence taken from Hudson’s home. They also have new surveillance video from the night of the murder. Investigators said they are also considering a new person of interest who may have information about the murder.

“Thirty minutes before the murder, and immediately after Jevon Hudson was in contact with a person. That person is here in Las Vegas,” Cody said.

Investigators said the gun used was a 9mm handgun, and police have a theory on why they haven’t found it.

“Jevon’s wife has an unusual habit of having her firearms go missing, which she likes to report as stolen. She has had 9-millimeter hand guns which are lost or to this day unaccounted for,” Cody said.

Some of the guns that disappeared have ended up at crime scenes.

“In 2011, I worked a murder, and while we were serving a search warrant, we found a gun that was registered to her,” Jensen said.

Police also said the day after the shooting, Hudson and his wife went to a gun range and shot every single gun they owned, which investigators said looks like they were trying to destroy evidence. Video from the gun range was just released.

Despite the evidence, police still need help from the public. They said they know Jevon Hudson told people about the murder, and they need those people to come forward.

“Crime stoppers is a good program, but we can’t use that in court,” Jensen said of the tips they've received.

Jensen said he wants to close this case once and for all.

“Everyone talks about 'Vegas Strong,' and 'All Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter. All lives matter. And Moinee Wade’s life matters,” he said while choking up.

For Moinee Wade’s family, they said they hope when it comes time to tell Trent what happened to his mom, they hope they can tell him the person who did this can never hurt their family again.

