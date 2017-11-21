Henderson police searching for man who escaped mental hospital

A 30-year-old man broke out of a valley mental health facility and carjacked a victim Tuesday morning, according to Henderson police.

Police said they are asking the public to be on the lookout for Daniel Heller, described as a "suicidal" drug user with "violent tendencies."

Heller is a white man, about 6-foot-2, weighing about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at about 10 a.m. in the area of Seven Hills Drive and Saint Rose Parkway. Police said he was driving the carjacking victim's beige 2013 Honda Accord with Nevada handicap plate E1801 and that the vehicle was also later involved in a minor hit-and-run crash in Henderson.

Officer Scott Williams, a spokesman for the Henderson Police Department, said he was especially concerned because Heller has had access to guns in the past.

"You're just dealing with somebody that's unstable," Williams said. "As you know, just from recent events, when you have mental health mixed with possibility of weapons, it's urgent that we locate him."

Police said Heller has family in California who expressed fear when they learned of his escape. It's unclear where he could be headed.

"When you're dealing with someone with mental illness, it's hard to predict where they're going to go next or what their next move is going to be because it's not a rational person," Williams said.

People who live in the area said they were "terrified" to hear of the escape. One man said his child goes to preschool in the same parking lot as the mental hospital.

FOX5 spoke to a staff member who refused to give out his name at Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital. He said he had "no comment."

Williams said Heller "saw an opportunity" when a door was left open inside the facility. Police said he ran through that door, then broke down a second door.

"It's a bit unsettling that we have a mental hospital here with such low security and that something like this could happen," neighbor Chris Aguon said.

"Oh no. No. They need to have better security over there," neighbor Cynthia Richardson said. "That's too easy. If he can do it, anybody can do it. So they really need to get on it and resolve that issue."

If the vehicle or Heller is seen, Henderson police said to call 911 immediately. Do not approach Heller or the vehicle.

