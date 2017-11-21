Dangerous escapee from Henderson mental hospital caught in California

A 30-year-old man who broke out of a valley mental health facility and carjacked a victim Tuesday morning has been arrested in California, according to Henderson police.

Authorities said they were asking the public to be on the lookout for Daniel Heller, described as a "suicidal" drug user with "violent tendencies."

Police said Heller was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Seven Hills Drive and Saint Rose Parkway. He was driving a carjacked beige 2013 Honda Accord that was later involved in a minor hit-and-run crash in Henderson.

Officer Scott Williams, a spokesman for the Henderson Police Department, said Heller had family in California who expressed fear when they learned of his escape.

Wednesday, Henderson authorities updated the situation and reported Heller was taken into custody without incident by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office while en route to a family member's house.

Officer Williams expressed the urgency to capture Heller on Tuesday.

"You're just dealing with somebody that's unstable," Williams said. "As you know, just from recent events, when you have mental health mixed with the possibility of weapons, it's urgent that we locate him."

People who lived in the Henderson area said they were "terrified" to hear of Heller's original escape. One man said his child goes to preschool in the same parking lot as the mental hospital.

FOX5 spoke to a staff member who refused to give out his name at Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital. He said he had "no comment."

Officer Williams said Heller "saw an opportunity" when a door was left open inside the facility. Police said he ran through that door, then broke down a second door.

"It's a bit unsettling that we have a mental hospital here with such low security and that something like this could happen," neighbor Chris Aguon said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on the incident.

