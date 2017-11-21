Jury finds Bryan Clay guilty of murder - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Jury finds Bryan Clay guilty of murder

Bryan Clay stares as the verdict in his capital murder trial is read on Nov. 28, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Bryan Clay stares as the verdict in his capital murder trial is read on Nov. 28, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
After hours of deliberation, a jury found Bryan Clay guilty on all charges related to his capital murder trial except for one. 

The jurors found Clay guilty of first-degree kidnapping, robbery, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, attempt murder with use of a deadly weapon, sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, and two counts of sex assault with a minor under 14. Jurors did not find him guilty on one count of sexual assault. 

 Clay, was 22-years-old when he was accused of sexually assaulting and bludgeoning 38-year-old Ignacia "Yadira" Martinez and 10-year-old Karla Martinez to death with a hammer on April 15, 2012, at their Las Vegas home.  Their bodies were found the next day, along with the Arturo Martinez, who was severely injured. Two young boys were also in the home, but they were not attacked. One of the boys reported the crime the next day at school. 

Clay reportedly told investigators he was under the influence and did not remember anything. 

Investigators said the attack was random and Clay never knew the Martinez family. 

Police said Clay also sexually assaulted a 50-year-old woman before the murders. 

The penalty hearing is set to begin on Wednesday at noon. Clay is facing the death penalty.

