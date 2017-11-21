Raiders part ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.

The Raiders relieved defensive coordinator, Ken Norton Jr., from his duties. (File)

The Raiders have parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., the team announced Tuesday.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio said in a statement, "After careful thought, I have made a difficult decision to part ways with Ken Norton, Jr. as defensive coordinator."

He added, "I feel that moving John Pagano into the play-calling role will best utilize his wealth of experience."

The coach said he wishes Norton well on his future endeavors.

The Raiders host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.