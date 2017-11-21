'Tipsy Tow' offers safe rides during Thanksgiving - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Tipsy Tow' offers safe rides during Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:
(Source: AAA) (Source: AAA)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

"Tipsy Tow" is offering Nevadans a safe ride home during Thanksgiving. 

AAA Nevada's program said, "if you are planning on getting tipsy this Thanksgiving, be sure you have a plan to get home safe." Even if your plans fall through, you can give AAA a call to get you home safely. 

The service will start at 6 p.m. Thursday and run through 6 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone can call 1-800-AAA-HELP and ask for a "Tipsy Tow." The caller will be asked to provide the driver's name, home address, phone number as well as the vehicle and driver's location. Tipsy Tow will provide a free 10-mile tow and ride home, even if you're not a AAA member. For additional mileage, motorists will be charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For additional information on Tipsy Tow, visit AAA.com.  

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.