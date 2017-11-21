'Tipsy Tow' offers safe rides during Thanksgiving

"Tipsy Tow" is offering Nevadans a safe ride home during Thanksgiving.

AAA Nevada's program said, "if you are planning on getting tipsy this Thanksgiving, be sure you have a plan to get home safe." Even if your plans fall through, you can give AAA a call to get you home safely.

The service will start at 6 p.m. Thursday and run through 6 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone can call 1-800-AAA-HELP and ask for a "Tipsy Tow." The caller will be asked to provide the driver's name, home address, phone number as well as the vehicle and driver's location. Tipsy Tow will provide a free 10-mile tow and ride home, even if you're not a AAA member. For additional mileage, motorists will be charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For additional information on Tipsy Tow, visit AAA.com.

