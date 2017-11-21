Despite Oct. 1 shooting, Vegas airport logs record numbers

Officials say a tally of travelers shows the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history didn't deter people from flying into and out of Las Vegas.

McCarran International Airport reported Monday that October edged out July as the busiest month ever for people traffic at the nation's eighth-busiest airport, with 4.3 million arriving and departing passengers.

October was also the eighth consecutive month the airport logged more than 4 million passengers, putting it on pace to break the annual record of 47.8 million airline passengers set in 2007.

Nearly 41 million travelers passed through the airport so far this year, up 2.2 percent from the first 10 months of 2016.

Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured Oct. 1 when a gunman fired from a high-rise casino hotel into an outdoor concert venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

