Man with severe emotional distress reported missing in Las Vegas

Bryan Hollins (Source: LVMPD) Bryan Hollins (Source: LVMPD)
A man with severe emotional distress has been reported missing in Las Vegas. 

Las Vegas Metro police said 33-year-old Bryan Hollins was last seen on Nov. 15 at noon in the area of Gowan Road and Nellis Boulevard.

Hollins was described as a black man, approximately 5'7" tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, brown pants, and black shoes. 

He may be in severe emotional distress and has trouble communicating. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Metro's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907. 

