Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Henderson identified

A pedestrian died after being struck on Boulder Highway Tuesday morning, according to Henderson police.

Police said at 3:30 a.m., the man walked into a travel lane on Boulder Highway near Water Street when he was struck by a 1996 Dodge Ram.

The 39-year-old driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was on the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk. He died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol were not considered factors in the crash.

Family identified the pedestrian as 34-year-old Austin Poling. They said he left behind a wife and three children. A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover his funeral expenses. To make a donation, click here.

The roadway was temporarily closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

