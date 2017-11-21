Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Henderson

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Nov. 21, 2017. (Source: LVACS)

A pedestrian died after being struck on Boulder Highway Tuesday morning, according to Henderson police.

Police said at 3:30 a.m. the man walked into a travel lane on Boulder Highway near Water Street when he was struck by a 1996 Dodge Ram.

The 39-year-old driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was on the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk. He died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol were not considered factors in the crash.

The roadway was temporarily closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.